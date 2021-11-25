Another 5 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba, 183 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting 183 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths linked with the virus.

The cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Thursday bring Manitoba’s total active case count to 1,537, including 578 confirmed to be variants of concern.

The number of deaths reported on the site climbed five to 1,304. Details of the latest deaths will be reported in the province’s next COVID-19 update, expected Friday.

Provincial data shows there were 3,882 tests for COVID-19 done Wednesday. The province’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 5.5 per cent.

2:08 Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll spikes Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll spikes

Officials say the area of Manitoba with the lowest vaccine uptake — the Southern Health region — saw the largest one-day jump in cases Thursday, with 60 infections reported.

Another 38 cases come from the Winnipeg Health region, 44 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 34 were reported in the Northern Health region and seven were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health data shows 115 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, four were partially vaccinated and 64 were fully vaccinated.

Across the province, nearly 88 per cent of those eligible have received at least one shot of vaccine, but uptake remains less than 70 per cent in the southern region, according to health data.

4:35 Lung Association, Manitoba launches post COVID-19 support group Lung Association, Manitoba launches post COVID-19 support group

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalization rates dropped significantly Thursday, falling from 153 reported Wednesday to 136 as of Thursday morning.

The number of patients in ICU as a result of COVID-19 rose by two to 24 Thursday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 67,275 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 64,478 have since recovered, according to health data.

Manitoba reported 147 cases and three deaths Wednesday.

