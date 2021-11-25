COVID-19: Manitoba launches effort to vaccinate kids 5-11

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s effort to get kids aged five-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 is going into full swing Thursday.

Health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that it had also started vaccinations — a day ahead of schedule — due to shipments of the pediatric vaccine arriving earlier than expected.

But the full push to get shots into arms kicks off Thursday with a photo op at the Winnipeg supersite in RBC Convention Centre at noon.

The province says health minister Audrey Gordon will be joined by vaccine implementation task force lead, Dr. Joss Reimer, and pediatrician and parent Dr. Jared Bullard as kids get their shots.

0:49 Kids vaccine appointments to focus on comfort Kids vaccine appointments to focus on comfort

Manitoba opened up vaccine eligibility for kids aged five-11 Monday and officials said more than 22,000 appointments had been booked by Wednesday afternoon.

Reimer said Wednesday there are enough vaccines to provide a first dose to all of the roughly 125,000 children in the five-to-11 age group across Manitoba.

The shots will be administered at regional vaccine clinics, physician clinics, urban Indigenous clinics, pharmacies and pop-up community clinics and will be available in some schools in the coming days and weeks.

0:47 Manitoba First Nations to receive vaccines for kids Thursday Manitoba First Nations to receive vaccines for kids Thursday

The pediatric vaccine requires two doses of 10 micrograms each — one-third of the dose for adults.

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-844-626-8222 or through the province’s website.

Pfizer submitted its trial data to Health Canada on Oct. 1 for evaluation, and the full submission for approval on Oct. 18. Health Canada approved the vaccine Nov. 19.

The drug manufacturer’s clinical trial data showed that the vaccine had 91 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 in this age group.

– with files from The Canadian Press

