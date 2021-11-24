Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials give update on COVID-19

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 12:28 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of the province’s vaccine implementation task force, for a 12:30 p.m. meeting with reporters. Global News will stream the media availability in this story.

Read more: Manitoba reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Manitoba reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test soon required to get Manitoba driver’s licence' Vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test soon required to get Manitoba driver’s licence
Vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test soon required to get Manitoba driver’s licence

The province opened up vaccine eligibility for kids aged five-11 Monday and the first shots are scheduled for Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba to take appointments for 5-11 vaccinations starting Monday

At last word Tuesday, more than 20,000 appointments have been scheduled for the age group.

Officials have said there are roughly 125,000 kids between the ages of five and 11 in Manitoba.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

