Manitoba health officials give update on COVID-19

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of the province’s vaccine implementation task force, for a 12:30 p.m. meeting with reporters. Global News will stream the media availability in this story.

Manitoba reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Tuesday.

The province opened up vaccine eligibility for kids aged five-11 Monday and the first shots are scheduled for Thursday.

At last word Tuesday, more than 20,000 appointments have been scheduled for the age group.

Officials have said there are roughly 125,000 kids between the ages of five and 11 in Manitoba.

