Manitoba reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Another four Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and health officials say 129 new infections have been identified.

The cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday bring Manitoba’s total active case count to 1,523 including 585 confirmed to be variants of concern.

The number of deaths reported on the site climbed four to 1,296. Details of the latest deaths will be reported in the province’s next COVID-19 update.

Provincial data shows there were 1,729 tests for COVID-19 done Monday.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 5.9 per cent.

The Winnipeg Health region saw the largest one-day jump in cases Tuesday, with 42 infections reported.

Another 35 cases come from the Southern Health region, 17 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 34 were reported in the Northern Health region and one was found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health data shows 64 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, four were partially vaccinated and 61 were fully vaccinated.

Officials say there were 154 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Tuesday morning and 25 patients in intensive care units as a result of the virus.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 87.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 84.8 have received two doses. According to the site, 356 vaccinations were scheduled on Tuesday.

The province announced 136 new cases and two additional deaths Monday.

Since March 2020 Manitoba has reported 66,952 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 64,133 have since recovered, according to health data.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

