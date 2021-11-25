3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, 14 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, with the total case count climbing to 5,163.

The latest data shows Guelph has 14 active cases, with two new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases are at 5,104, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Read more: Child COVID vaccine clinics ramping up in Ontario

One new case has been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,178. Active cases are at 20 with eight recoveries reported. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are six confirmed cases among six public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County. The University of Guelph says there are three COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.9 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021 and older — have been fully vaccinated, while 89 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

1:59 Chapman’s ice cream targeted for employee COVID-19 vaccination policy Chapman’s ice cream targeted for employee COVID-19 vaccination policy

In Guelph, 92.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.3 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 79.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.2 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, 2,950 vaccines have been administered in the region, including nearly 300 first doses, about 350 second doses and 2,300 third doses.

As of Thursday, 81.7 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 84.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health began administering Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged five to 11 on Thursday.