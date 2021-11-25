SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Child COVID vaccine clinics ramping up in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario.

TORONTO — COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 are ramping up in Ontario today.

The City of Toronto’s pediatric vaccine campaign is picking up in earnest today with kid-friendly clinics and others happening in schools and communities.

Public health in Windsor, Ont., says it is also taking appointments for young kids today, and the city’s police force has said it will be on-site for planned protests at the sites.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Ontario kids 5 to 11 can be booked starting Tuesday

A clinic in Hamilton is offering shots today for Indigenous people and their household members above the age of five.

Parent or guardian consent is required for kids to get the shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Other health units are offering the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech shots on designated days this weekend and in the coming weeks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagcovid vaccine tagOntario COVID tagPediatric Vaccine tagontario children tagontario children 5 to 11 tagontario children covid vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers