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The Saskatchewan government has tabled new legislation to limit where supervised consumption sites can be opened.

The Community Support and Recovery Act would prevent supervised consumption sites from opening within 400 metres of schools and daycares in Saskatchewan in an effort to protect families, businesses and communities, according to Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr. She introduced the bill at the legislative assembly in Regina on Monday.

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Current regulations call on Health Canada to grant exceptions to parties interested in opening supervised consumption sites. The exemption allows the site operators to have controlled substances in their possession, according to its website.

The federal department does not restrict where the sites can be located, which Carr’s bill would change. It would also alter the process, requiring the provincial minister to approve of the site before a Health Canada application can be made.

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At the moment, Saskatchewan “does not fund or support supervised consumption site operations,” Carr noted in a news release from the province.

“The province needs to have a say in where these sites are located to protect the rights of families, children, businesses, and communities to feel safe where they live, learn, and work,” she continued.

The Saskatchewan government said it expects the act to be passed at the legislature this spring.