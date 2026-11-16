Ontario’s medical regulator pauses safer supply drug changes after legal challenge

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Ontario’s medical regulator is hitting pause on implementing a host of changes to the ways doctors prescribe safer supply drugs after it was served with a legal challenge.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it was served Friday with the legal action, which includes a motion for an injunction to prevent the regulator from enforcing the new safer supply rules.

The changes were set to come into effect on Monday, but the college says it’s pausing enforcement to allow time to respond to the injunction.

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The college approved sweeping changes to the safer supply prescription regime last month that would require doctors to prescribe safer supply drugs only in conjunction with opioid agonist therapy.

Safer supply drugs are medications given to people at high risk of overdose as an alternative to illicit opioids while opioid agonist therapy uses medications such as Suboxone and methadone to treat opioid addiction.

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The new rules would also require patients to take their safer supply medications in front of health-care professionals, rather than take them home — a change that has raised accessibility concerns especially for patients in rural Ontario and those who work regular hours.

The medical regulator has said the changes were approved in an effort to reduce the amount of opioids prescribed as safer supply drugs making their way to the streets.

The chair of the regulator’s board, Dr. Patrick Safieh, has said police forces in Ontario are noticing patients’ safer supply drugs being diverted to the black market.