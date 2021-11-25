COVID-19: MLHU reports 20 cases Thursday, SWPH adds 34

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though the total tally increased by 19, with the discrepancy likely due to data cleanup.

In total, there have been 14,799 cases, including 133 active cases (a decrease of five), 14,414 recoveries (an increase of 24) and 252 deaths (unchanged).

Read more: Child COVID vaccine clinics ramping up in Ontario

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

Story continues below advertisement

The rate of active cases among those 25 to 39 is now higher than the rate among those 11 and under, who have not yet been able to get vaccinated. There are 38 active cases among those 25 to 39 at a rate of 33.9 cases per 100,000. For those 11 and under, there are 21 active cases at a rate of 32.6 cases per 100,000.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 24 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Thursday. Ten were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

On Monday, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow explained that, over the past four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 admissions have come from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Tuesday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is not currently reporting any active institutional outbreaks. There are also no active outbreaks associated with any schools or child-care centres.

1:55 Parties spar over economy, COVID-19 mandates in first post-election question period Parties spar over economy, COVID-19 mandates in first post-election question period

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Lord Nelson Public School (two cases)

Medway High School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (one case)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

River Heights School (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School (one case)

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (one case)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

Story continues below advertisement

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Kidzone Day Care Centre (one case)

Nshwaasnangong Child Care and Family Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 260 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

According to the latest vaccination data released Tuesday, 90.0 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 20 while 87.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Since Oct. 14, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 50.51 per cent of all cases (246 of 487) and 57.14 per cent of all hospitalizations (eight of 14).

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and three involved people who were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Legault under fire as opposition seizes on explosive report into COVID in care homes

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

Ontario

The province reported 748 cases Thursday and four deaths. Of the 748 cases, 356 involved unvaccinated individuals.

Among those 12 and older, 86.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to Thursday’s report, 77 cases were recorded in Toronto, 57 in Windsor-Essex, 55 in Simcoe Muskoka, 48 in Peel Region, 45 in Ottawa and 43 in York Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

On Thursday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,251 total cases (34 new cases and a decrease of one due to data cleanup)

178 active cases (a decrease of 13)

4,976 resolved cases (an increase of 20)

97 deaths to date (unchanged)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest death, reported Nov. 23, involved a man in his 60s from Elgin County. SWPH also reported a death Nov. 22 involving a man in his 80s from Elgin County.

Of the 178 active cases in the region, 88 were in Elgin County (including 39 in Aylmer, 23 in Bayham and 21 in St. Thomas) and 90 were in Oxford County (including 35 in Tillsonburg and 32 in Woodstock).



Story continues below advertisement

SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Thirteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in the ICU as of Thursday.

SWPH is reporting an outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared Nov. 18, involving eight resident cases and two staff cases.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

As of Nov. 23, 84.8 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 87.3 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Thursday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,500 total cases (an increase of three)

30 active cases (a decrease of three)

2,401 recoveries (an increase of six)

69 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported on Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.

Among the 30 active cases, six are in South Huron and five in Bluewater. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and zero active cases involving health-care workers as of Wednesday.

HPPH reported an outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23. The outbreak involves two students at this time.

An outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22 and involving two child cases, is ongoing.

There are three active outbreaks involving workplaces. No further information was provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 12, up from 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 22, 83.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:08 Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll spikes Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll spikes

Sarnia and Lambton

On Thursday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,343 total cases (an increase of 15)

39 active cases (an increase of four)

4,229 resolved cases (an increase of 11)

75 deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Nov. 23. A spokesperson told Global News the death involved someone in their 80s who died in hospital Nov. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Six COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Thursday.

LPH is reporting one active outbreak at Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

Read more: Vancouver Coastal Health dispels rumours about stillbirths and COVID vaccines

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 14 was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent the week before.



Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

