Vancouver Coastal Health dispels rumours about stillbirths and COVID vaccines

Vancouver Coastal Health took to its Twitter account this week to dispel rumours and disinformation around the COVID vaccine and stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital.

After a tweet went viral, which has now been deleted, from someone claiming their grandson was stillborn at about 36 weeks after his mom received one dose of the vaccine, the health authority wanted to remove any concern or confusion.

“There is no truth to this claim and the individuals spreading this false information have no affiliation to either (Lions Gate Hospital) or (Vancouver Coastal Health),” the authority tweeted. “There has been no notable change to the incidence of stillbirths in the VCH region throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Officials said this type of disinformation only adds unnecessary stress to expecting parents who have received a vaccine or who are still hesitant in getting one.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are not only safe but recommended for people who are thinking of getting pregnant, pregnant or breastfeeding, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in September.

“Research has shown no increased risk of complications from getting the vaccine for pregnant women and for babies and breastfeeding children.”

VCH said a study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine found no evidence of an increased risk for early pregnancy loss after COVID-19 vaccination, adding to the findings from other research supporting COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.