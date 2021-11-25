Driver, 19, charged in County Road 28 fatal collision south of Peterborough in August: OPP

A Hamilton Township, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in early August south of Peterborough in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
Peterborough County OPP say on Aug. 6 around 11 p.m., a southbound pickup truck on County Road 28 was making a left turn onto Ward Street when it was struck by a southbound car attempting to make a pass.
Of the five people in the car, one was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Neil Henley, 19, from Roseneath, Ont., however, family said he was a Cobourg resident.
OPP say two victims were transported to a local hospital while two others were transported to Toronto-area hospitals. The occupants in the pickup were not injured.
On Thursday, OPP said the investigation led to the arrest of the driver of the car on Wednesday.
Hunter Smith, 19, of Hamilton Township, has been charged with the following:
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
- three counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing death
- two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- six counts operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- driving while under suspension
- flight from a peace officer
OPP said he was held in custody and had a scheduled bail hearing in Peterborough later Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing by OPP as well as Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit. In its initial investigation, the SIU said a Peterborough Police Service officer was conducting speed enforcement along the road when a southbound vehicle travelling at a high speed went past the officer.
The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the officer “lost sight of the speeding motorist,” the SIU stated at the time.
