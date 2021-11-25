Menu

Crime

Driver, 19, charged in County Road 28 fatal collision south of Peterborough in August: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough' SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal collision south of Peterborough on Friday night. According to the Special Investigations Unit, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop being conducted by a Peterborough Police Service officer on County Road 28 in Cavan-Monaghan Township – Aug 7, 2021

A Hamilton Township, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in early August south of Peterborough in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough County OPP say on Aug. 6 around 11 p.m., a southbound pickup truck on County Road 28 was making a left turn onto Ward Street when it was struck by a southbound car attempting to make a pass.

Read more: SIU investigating fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough

Of the five people in the car, one was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Neil Henley, 19, from Roseneath, Ont., however, family said he was a Cobourg resident.

OPP say two victims were transported to a local hospital while two others were transported to Toronto-area hospitals. The occupants in the pickup were not injured.

On Thursday, OPP said the investigation led to the arrest of the driver of the car on Wednesday.

Read more: GoFundMe campaign supports family of Cobourg teen killed in collision south of Peterborough

Hunter Smith, 19, of Hamilton Township, has been charged with the following:

  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
  • three counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing death
  • two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
  • six counts operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
  • driving while under suspension
  • flight from a peace officer

OPP said he was held in custody and had a scheduled bail hearing in Peterborough later Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support the family of Neil Henley who friends say died in a collision on Aug. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support the family of Neil Henley who friends say died in a collision on Aug. 6, 2021. GoFundMe

The investigation is ongoing by OPP as well as Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit. In its initial investigation, the SIU said a Peterborough Police Service officer was conducting speed enforcement along the road when a southbound vehicle travelling at a high speed went past the officer.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the officer “lost sight of the speeding motorist,” the SIU stated at the time.

