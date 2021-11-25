By the numbers: How much rain areas of N.S. received from large fall storm

Send this page to someone via email

Some areas of Nova Scotia fared better than others during the fall storm that hit the Maritimes earlier this week.

According to Environment Canada’s weather summary, Ingonish River got 278.4 millimetres of rain — the most in the province — between Monday and Wednesday, and Ingonish Beach got 263.3 millimetres. Ingonish Centre was not far behind with 210.2 millimetres of rain.

The Ingonish area was hit hard by the storm, which caused caused flooding and washed out roads, and even blocked access to a hospital in the region.

The councillor for the area described the storm as “pretty well the biggest rain event” she could remember.

Most of Nova Scotia’s hardest-hit areas were in Cape Breton, with the Big Baddeck, Moose Lake, Smelt Brook, Kingross, CBRM Public Works, Sydney Forks and North River Bridge areas receiving between 163.1 and 224.6 millimetres.

Further down the list are the Ben Eoin, Millville, the Sydney Airport, and the Northeast Margaree areas, which received 153.8, 144, 126.7 and 119.9 millimetres, respectively.

The only non-Cape Breton place to make the top half of the list was Osborne Head near Cow Bay, which received 125.2 millimetres of rain.

Meanwhile, Kentville was at the bottom of Environment Canada’s list, receiving 67.9 millimetres of rain.

The Halifax region also fared much better than Cape Breton, with 68.6 millimetres measured at the Kootenay weather station, 69.4 millimetres at the Halifax airport and 70 millimetres at the Bedford Range.

In terms of wind, Cape Breton’s Skyline Trail measured the highest maximum wind gusts in the province at 140 km/h.

Saint Joseph Du Moine wasn’t far behind with 134, Plateau had maximum wind gusts of 122 km/h and Eskasoni First Nation had 120 km/h.

The Halifax area also got quite a bit of wind as well, with maximum gusts of 107 km/h registered at both the Kootenay weather station and at the Shearwater jetty. The Halifax airport had maximum wind gusts of 98 km/h.

Not all of Cape Breton was impacted as much by severe winds. In Louisbourg, Environment Canada measured maximum wind gusts of 91 km/h.

Here’s Environment Canada’s list of rainfall by region, in millimetres:

Ingonish River: 278.4

Ingonish Beach: 263.3

Big Baddeck: 224.6

Moose Lake: 220.2

Ingonish Centre: 210.2

Smelt Brook: 206.2

Kingross: 181.4

Ingonish Kings Point: 173.2

BBRM Public Works: 169

Sydney Forks: 164

North River Bridge: 163.1

Ben Eoin: 153.8

Millville: 144

Sydney Airport reference climate surface weather station: 126.7

Osborne Head: 125.2

Northeast Margaree: 119.9

Monastery: 116.4

Port Hawkesbury: 107.1

Guysborough: 104.6

Collegeville: 102.6

Nappan: 98.5

Louisbourg: 98.4

Arisaig: 94.5

Sydney Airport: 86

Tracadie: 83.3

Eskasoni First Nation: 74.7

Debert: 74.6

Bedford Range: 70

Halifax Stanfield International Airport: 69.4

Parrsboro: 69.3

Halifax Kootenay: 68.6

Kentville: 67.9

Here’s the list of maximum wind gusts in km/h:

Skyline Trail: 140

Saint Joseph Du Moine: 134

Plateau: 122

Eskasoni First Nation: 120

Grand Etang: 115

Beaver Island: 111

Osborne Head: 107

Halifax Kootenay: 107

Shearwater Jetty: 107

Hart Island: 104

Sydney: 100

McNabs Island: 100

Sydney RCS: 98

Halifax airport: 98

North Mountain: 94

Caribou Point: 93

Upper Stewiacke: 93

Louisbourg: 91