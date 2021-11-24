Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in Truro, N.S., homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Truro Police Service has made an arrest in the homicide of Troy Douglas Whidden, 53, who was found unresponsive in an apartment building Sunday evening.

In a release, police say they arrested 31-year-old Nathan Joseph Knockwood without incident around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was held in custody overnight and was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday.

“The Truro Police Service can’t comment on motive or the specifics surrounding the case, as this matter is now before the courts,” the release said. “However, we don’t believe this crime was a random act and we are not looking for any other suspects in this case.”

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil is scheduled to speak with media outside the Truro police station later this afternoon.

Whidden’s killing marks the second homicide in Truro since Sept. 5, when 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh Katri was killed.

So far, three men have been charged in relation to that case, with one being sought on a province-wide arrest warrant.