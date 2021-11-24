Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in Truro, N.S., homicide

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Police lay charges in September killing of Sikh man in Nova Scotia' Police lay charges in September killing of Sikh man in Nova Scotia
Police in Truro, Nova Scotia have now arrested two men in the murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri, a Sikh man who was found dead outside an apartment building in September. Ross Lord reports. – Oct 22, 2021

The Truro Police Service has made an arrest in the homicide of Troy Douglas Whidden, 53, who was found unresponsive in an apartment building Sunday evening.

In a release, police say they arrested 31-year-old Nathan Joseph Knockwood without incident around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was held in custody overnight and was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Read more: Suspicious death at apartment in Truro, N.S., ruled a homicide

“The Truro Police Service can’t comment on motive or the specifics surrounding the case, as this matter is now before the courts,” the release said. “However, we don’t believe this crime was a random act and we are not looking for any other suspects in this case.”

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil is scheduled to speak with media outside the Truro police station later this afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We are all humans’: Singh Katri murder highlights the need for education, group says

Whidden’s killing marks the second homicide in Truro since Sept. 5, when 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh Katri was killed.

So far, three men have been charged in relation to that case, with one being sought on a province-wide arrest warrant.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagHomicide tagtruro tagTruro Police Service tagtruro homicide tagNova Scotia homicide tagman charged with second-degree murder tagtrou douglas whidden tagtroy douglas whidden homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers