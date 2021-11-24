Menu

Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at N.S. mall’s infamous Woody the Talking Christmas Tree

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 8:18 am
Jimmy Fallon took a few minutes out of his show Tuesday night to talk about Woody the Talking Christmas Tree. View image in full screen
Jimmy Fallon took a few minutes out of his show Tuesday night to talk about Woody the Talking Christmas Tree. Global News

After making the rounds on social media feeds over the past few weeks, Dartmouth’s favourite talking conifer made a special appearance on late night television Tuesday night.

Jimmy Fallon, namesake of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, took a few moments out of his show Tuesday night to acknowledge Woody the Talking Christmas Tree, a large tree with a robotic face currently greeting shoppers at Dartmouth’s Mic Mac Mall.

“A very unique Christmas tree display has returned to a mall in Canada,” Fallon told his audience. “Some people think it’s cute while other people think it’s a little creepy.”

Woody used to be a mainstay at the mall, but hasn’t been seen in 15 years. The tree’s return has been met with both happiness and confusion, with people taking to social media to talk about their memories of Woody or to make jokes about its nightmare-inducing appearance.

Fallon played a short clip on his show showing Woody wishing mallgoers a merry Christmas.

“Well, now we know what the Christmas episode of Squid Game will look like,” he said, likely referencing the giant robot doll who oversaw the game in the Netflix show’s Red Light Green Light episode.

Click to play video: 'Tree for Boston' Tree for Boston
Tree for Boston – Nov 10, 2021
