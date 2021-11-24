Family Over Fame launches holiday toy drive for children in need in the HRM

A lifestyle apparel clothing brand with Nova Scotia roots has launched a toy drive for children in need this holiday season.

Family Over Fame was launched in north-end Halifax five years ago with a goal of combatting poverty and division by creating economic sustainability within the community. It also strives to provide employment opportunities and put the community first.

Alex “Cunny” Ross, the founder of Family Over Fame, said this is just another way they’re putting the community first.

“It’s always put your family first, never forget where you come from,” Ross told Global News during the launch of the toy drive on Tuesday. “That’s what we’re doing with this.”

Read more: Uniacke Square event about showing positivity in community

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the organization was unable to do its annual Family Over Fame Day in Uniacke Square due to the pandemic, Ross said.

“We wanted to make up for it and give back to the community — give back to kids and the north end and just spread that positive message about helping one another.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We wanted to make up for it and give back to the community — give back to kids and the north end and just spread that positive message about helping one another."

During the launch of the toy drive, over a dozen wrapped up gifts were donated. Ross said he’s already noticing the widespread desire to give from the community.

“It’s going really well,” he said.

“We’re going to be getting more presents as well. The message is spreading like wildfire on social media. … It’s doing really well and people are sharing it and wanting to help see kids have Christmas presents under their tree.”

1:59 Nova Scotia basketball veterans bring street ball to youth Nova Scotia basketball veterans bring street ball to youth – Jul 31, 2021

Family Over Fame is asking for new or gently used, wrapped gifts suitable for boys and girls of all ages. They can be dropped off any time at the Halifax North Memorial Public Library any time that it’s open until Dec. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just make sure you wrap it up. Just say who it could be for — 16-year-old boy, eight-year-old little girl — and then we’ll take care of the rest,” Ross said.