OSNS Legacy Foundation launches with $250,000 pledge; Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS) Child and Youth Development Centre launched a foundation with an ambitious fundraising goal.

The Legacy Foundation hopes to raise $10 million within the next five years.

“The legacy foundation will aim to cover the operating shortfalls and grow enough to provide innovated treatment and services for children at the centre,” said OSNS Legacy Foundation Philanthropy Associate, Megan Windeler.

Read more: Staffing shortages at Kelowna daycares leaves 24 families without childcare

OSNS sees nearly 1,600 children a year and there is still a growing waitlist of families that need access to the centre. Unfortunately, the centre says that their funding is not keeping up with the demand for their services.

“Can you imagine finding out that your child has a developmental struggle and then knowing that there is a waitlist to access our services?” Windeler said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The launch of our foundation is really to help remedy this and make it so more children are able to access support locally in the South Okanagan Similkameen. “

Read more: Construction begins on new Penticton facility following delay as child care shortage worsens

OSNS offers a range of programs to help children with developmental delays, from learning how to walk and coordinate movements to learning basic life skills.

“We know that early and timely intervention is vital to ensure that these kids are getting the help that they need when the diagnosis is made,” Windeler added.

The foundation launched with an initial pledge of 250,000 dollars from a local business.

“Our family owns the Tim Hortons in town and from Summerland to Osoyoos,” said Tim Hortons owner and operator Jillian Dhaliwal. “We are committing all our smile cookie funds to go towards the OSNS Legacy Foundation.”

Dhaliwal and her sister, Nicole Macmillan of the Stawarz Family, say that it was “a no brainer” in supporting the foundation.

“When we realized how big the waitlist really was, our hearts were broken and we knew that this is something that we need to be a part of right away,” Macmillan said.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that they are leaning on the community to also get involved in the foundation.

“We would love to reach out to those other businesses in town to get behind this. It touches everyone, not just children in the facility but all throughout the community,” Macmillan said.

OSNS is encouraging the community to visit their website for more information and to find ways to help support the foundation.

2:09 Easter egg hunt in Penticton supports children with developmental challenges Easter egg hunt in Penticton supports children with developmental challenges – Apr 22, 2019