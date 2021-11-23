Menu

Environment

B.C. flood evacuees to get additional financial support

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 6:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Throne Speech 2021: Government promises more aid for flood-impacted B.C.' Throne Speech 2021: Government promises more aid for flood-impacted B.C.
Delivering the Speech from the Throne on Tuesday in Ottawa, Governor General of Canada Mary Simon reiterated the federal government's commitment to the province of B.C. in the wake of the recent damaging floods.

The B.C. government is working with the Canadian Red Cross to provide additional financial assistance for people affected by the recent flooding and landslides.

On Tuesday, the government announced that the Red Cross will provide $2,000 to people whose primary residence has been placed on evacuation order due to flooding and extreme weather.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

Click to play video: '‘We will get through this together’: Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth on B.C. floods' ‘We will get through this together’: Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth on B.C. floods
‘We will get through this together’: Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth on B.C. floods

 

Last week, B.C. launched the Disaster Financial Assistance program for eligible residents in the southwest, central and southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island.

That assistance includes all Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities within the geographic boundaries.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Canadian Armed Forces beginning to arrive to help with flood relief' B.C. floods: Canadian Armed Forces beginning to arrive to help with flood relief
B.C. floods: Canadian Armed Forces beginning to arrive to help with flood relief

All homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses can apply.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 12, 2022.

Financial help is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000.

To qualify, a homeowner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence. Seasonal or recreational properties and recreational items are not eligible.

Read more: Damage and repairs could make B.C. floods Canada’s most expensive natural disaster

The Red Cross financial assistance announced Tuesday will not affect eligibility for support from the provincial Emergency Support Services program.

To access, evacuees need to register with the Red Cross by calling 1 800 863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PT.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
