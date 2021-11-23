B.C. flood evacuees to get additional financial support

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is working with the Canadian Red Cross to provide additional financial assistance for people affected by the recent flooding and landslides.

On Tuesday, the government announced that the Red Cross will provide $2,000 to people whose primary residence has been placed on evacuation order due to flooding and extreme weather.

Last week, B.C. launched the Disaster Financial Assistance program for eligible residents in the southwest, central and southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island.

That assistance includes all Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities within the geographic boundaries.

All homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses can apply.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 12, 2022.

Financial help is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000.

To qualify, a homeowner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence. Seasonal or recreational properties and recreational items are not eligible.

The Red Cross financial assistance announced Tuesday will not affect eligibility for support from the provincial Emergency Support Services program.

To access, evacuees need to register with the Red Cross by calling 1 800 863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PT.