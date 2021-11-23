Menu

Crime

Man charged with accessory after the fact in connection with fatal Ajax shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Ajax, Ont. man dead in early-morning shooting' Ajax, Ont. man dead in early-morning shooting
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 11) Police in Ajax, Ont., are looking into a shooting in a residential neighbourhood on Thursday morning that left one man dead. Albert Delitala reports – Nov 11, 2021

A man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with a shooting in Ajax earlier this month that claimed the life of a 33-year-old victim, Durham police say.

The man is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the fatal Nov. 11 shooting.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 4:25 a.m., officers were called to a home on Pembry Drive, in the area of Westney and Kingston roads, for reports of an armed person.

Read more: 3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder after Ajax, Ont. shooting: Durham police

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Ajax resident Maurice Fullerton, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre but later died.

Three suspects were previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

In an update on Tuesday, police announced that a 28-year-old East York resident Alexander Mahon-Fernandes was arrested on Monday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, robbery, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information on Fullerton’s death is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Durham Police at the scene of a shooting on Pemby Drive in Ajax. View image in full screen
Durham Police at the scene of a shooting on Pemby Drive in Ajax. Colin Williamson / Global News
