Crime

Suspicious death at apartment in Truro, N.S., ruled a homicide

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder' Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder
While there’s some relief charges have been laid in the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri, there’s also a need for more education, according to the Maritime Sikh Society. Callum Smith reports. – Oct 27, 2021

The Truro Police Service says a suspicious death that occurred over the weekend has been confirmed as a homicide.

Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive male inside an apartment at 125 Arthur Street around suppertime on Sunday.

Read more: Truro Police Service investigates suspicious death after man found unresponsive in apartment

In a release Tuesday, the Truro Police Service said the medical examiner’s office has ruled the death as a homicide.

The victim was a 53-year-old man who was a resident of the apartment. His name is not being released yet but will be pending notification of out-of-province kin.

The release said the investigation is continuing and officers remain on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We are all humans’: Singh Katri murder highlights the need for education, group says

This marks the second homicide in Truro since Sept. 5, when 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh Katri was killed.

So far, three men have been charged in relation to that case, with one being sought on a province-wide arrest warrant.

