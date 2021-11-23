Suspicious death at apartment in Truro, N.S., ruled a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Truro Police Service says a suspicious death that occurred over the weekend has been confirmed as a homicide.

Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive male inside an apartment at 125 Arthur Street around suppertime on Sunday.

Read more: Truro Police Service investigates suspicious death after man found unresponsive in apartment

In a release Tuesday, the Truro Police Service said the medical examiner’s office has ruled the death as a homicide.

The victim was a 53-year-old man who was a resident of the apartment. His name is not being released yet but will be pending notification of out-of-province kin.

The release said the investigation is continuing and officers remain on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

This marks the second homicide in Truro since Sept. 5, when 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh Katri was killed.

So far, three men have been charged in relation to that case, with one being sought on a province-wide arrest warrant.