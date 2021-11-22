Menu

Crime

Truro Police Service investigates suspicious death after man found unresponsive in apartment

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 8:48 am
Click to play video: 'Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder' Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder
While there’s some relief charges have been laid in the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri, there’s also a need for more education, according to the Maritime Sikh Society. – Oct 27, 2021

Police in Truro, N.S., are investigating a suspicious death after an unresponsive man was found inside an apartment Sunday night.

Town spokesperson Josée Gallant said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive male inside an apartment on Arthur Street around suppertime on Sunday. She was not able to provide further details about what happened.

Read more: Another arrest warrant issued for N.S. man accused in murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri

A news release from the town says the police service’s criminal investigation division is currently on the scene and is in the early stages of the investigation.

It said the name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of the next of kin.

