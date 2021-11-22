Truro Police Service investigates suspicious death after man found unresponsive in apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Truro, N.S., are investigating a suspicious death after an unresponsive man was found inside an apartment Sunday night.

Town spokesperson Josée Gallant said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive male inside an apartment on Arthur Street around suppertime on Sunday. She was not able to provide further details about what happened.

A news release from the town says the police service’s criminal investigation division is currently on the scene and is in the early stages of the investigation.

It said the name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of the next of kin.