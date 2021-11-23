Menu

Entertainment

Country Thunder music festival set to return to Calgary in 2022

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 9:15 am
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performing at the 2018 CMA Fest held at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. View image in full screen
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performing at the 2018 CMA Fest held at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Country Thunder music festival announced Tuesday it will be back in Calgary next summer.

Headliners include Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice.

Read more: Country star Morgan Wallen suspended from label after using ‘N-word’ in video

“The city of Calgary has been incredibly supportive since we debuted in 2016,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer.

“To be able to return with a lineup of this magnitude is all about delivering to some of the best and most loyal music fans anywhere in the world.”

Read more: Country Thunder postponed to 2022 amid border closures and COVID-19 restrictions

Other artists on the bill include Albertan Aaron Goodvin, HARDY, High Valley, Clay Walker, the Washboard Union, MacKenzie Porter, Laci Kaye Booth and Kameron Marlowe.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2022 music festival runs from Aug. 19 to 21.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the fest were cancelled due to COVID-19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
