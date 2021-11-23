Country Thunder music festival set to return to Calgary in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Country Thunder music festival announced Tuesday it will be back in Calgary next summer.

Headliners include Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice.

“The city of Calgary has been incredibly supportive since we debuted in 2016,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer.

“To be able to return with a lineup of this magnitude is all about delivering to some of the best and most loyal music fans anywhere in the world.”

Other artists on the bill include Albertan Aaron Goodvin, HARDY, High Valley, Clay Walker, the Washboard Union, MacKenzie Porter, Laci Kaye Booth and Kameron Marlowe.

The 2022 music festival runs from Aug. 19 to 21.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the fest were cancelled due to COVID-19.