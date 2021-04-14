Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Country Thunder postponed to 2022 amid border closures and COVID-19 restrictions

By Lysandra Nothing Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 2:18 pm
Country Thunder Music Festivals has been forced to make the disappointing and difficult decision to reschedule Country Thunder Alberta to 2021. View image in full screen
Country Thunder Music Festivals has been forced to make the disappointing and difficult decision to reschedule Country Thunder Alberta to 2021. Credit: Country Thunder

Country Thunder Alberta music festival has been postponed to Aug. 19, 2022 due to the ongoing border closures and COVID-19 restrictions.

“We can only thank our fans in Calgary for their support and make a promise to deliver the biggest and best festival possible in 2022,” said Country Thunder Music festival CEO Troy Vollhoffer.

COVID-19 protocols to ensure fan safety and ongoing border and travel restrictions are just a few major challenges for music festival events.

Read more: Will Edmonton festivals return this summer?

Planning large-scale, festival-size gatherings typically takes well over a year of planning.

“We understand that this is not the news that our fans in Alberta wanted to hear,” said Vollhoffer.

Story continues below advertisement

Vollhoffer explains that given “the extenuating circumstances, the decision-making process is completely out of their hands.”

Click to play video: 'BC Place rooftop acts as stage for music festival, with drones beaming production to fans at home' BC Place rooftop acts as stage for music festival, with drones beaming production to fans at home
BC Place rooftop acts as stage for music festival, with drones beaming production to fans at home – Feb 8, 2021

All tickets will be automatically honoured for 2022.

Country Thunder Music Festivals has a 17-year history that boasts five other major, multi-day events in North America. The organization also hosts festivals in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Saskatchewan.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDborder closureCountry Thundermusic festivals#countrythundercancelled music festivalcounty thunder alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers