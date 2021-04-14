Country Thunder postponed to 2022 amid border closures and COVID-19 restrictions

Country Thunder Alberta music festival has been postponed to Aug. 19, 2022 due to the ongoing border closures and COVID-19 restrictions.
“We can only thank our fans in Calgary for their support and make a promise to deliver the biggest and best festival possible in 2022,” said Country Thunder Music festival CEO Troy Vollhoffer.
COVID-19 protocols to ensure fan safety and ongoing border and travel restrictions are just a few major challenges for music festival events.
Planning large-scale, festival-size gatherings typically takes well over a year of planning.
“We understand that this is not the news that our fans in Alberta wanted to hear,” said Vollhoffer.
Vollhoffer explains that given “the extenuating circumstances, the decision-making process is completely out of their hands.”
All tickets will be automatically honoured for 2022.
Country Thunder Music Festivals has a 17-year history that boasts five other major, multi-day events in North America. The organization also hosts festivals in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Saskatchewan.
