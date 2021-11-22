Winnipeg man arrested in Osborne Village bus shelter homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of Oghenetega Ufuoma, 41.

Police said Ufuoma was attacked during an incident inside a bus shelter on the northeast side of River Ave and Osborne Street on Thursday morning.

Nevis Carter, 38, has been charged with manslaughter and detained in custody.

The incident marks the city’s 36th homicide of 2021.

The deceased has been identified as Oghenetega UFUOMA, 41.

The Homicide Unit arrested and charged an adult male, Nevis CARTER, 38, of Winnipeg, with Manslaughter, and he was detained in custody. https://t.co/uNSXltG712 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 22, 2021

According to police, both the victim and the accused were known to frequent that area. There were other people in the bus shelter at the time of the assault.

The incident unfolded in a heavily-trafficked pedestrian area — in front of a restaurant, police said — so there may be other people who have important information.

Anyone with details that might help the investigation is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

