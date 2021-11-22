Waterloo police officer facing drunk driving charges after collision in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police announced that an officer was charged by Toronto police in connection with an off-duty incident.

Police say that on Friday, just after midnight, emergency services were called to the intersection of Power and Adelaide streets in Toronto for a collision.

Read more: Waterloo police officer arrested after investigation by Guelph police

After an investigation, the officer was charged with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

Police say the three-year officer has been suspended “with pay as per the requirements of the Police Services Act of Ontario.”

Read more: Waterloo police officer charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo police say they will not be making any further comments about the situation as the matter is before the courts.