Crime

Waterloo police officer arrested after investigation by Guelph police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 3:55 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran officer has been arrested. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran officer has been arrested by Guelph police in relation to an off-duty incident.

Police say a 19-year member of the service was charged on June 11 although they did not say when the incident occurred.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested after investigation by London police

They say Guelph police were asked to investigate the incident at the behest of Waterloo Region police.

Trending Stories

They say they will not be releasing the officer’s name as it might identify the victim.

Read more: Waterloo police officer charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County

The officer is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on July 8.

This is at least the fourth time this year Waterloo police officers have been arrested in connection with off-duty incidents as others occurred in April and March.

