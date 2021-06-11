Waterloo police officer arrested after investigation by Guelph police

Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran officer has been arrested by Guelph police in relation to an off-duty incident.
Police say a 19-year member of the service was charged on June 11 although they did not say when the incident occurred.
They say Guelph police were asked to investigate the incident at the behest of Waterloo Region police.
They say they will not be releasing the officer’s name as it might identify the victim.
The officer is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on July 8.
This is at least the fourth time this year Waterloo police officers have been arrested in connection with off-duty incidents as others occurred in April and March.
