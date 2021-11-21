COVID 19: 1 new death, 62 cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday and 62 new infections.

The person who died was in the 40 the 59 age category.

The new cases are in the following zones:

far north west, 2

north west, 2

north central, 12

north east, 6

Saskatoon, 8

central east, 3

Regina, 8

south west, 2

south central, 5

south east, 7

Residence information is pending for seven of the new cases.

The seven-day average of new cases is 109 or nine per 100,000 people.

Across Saskatchewan there are 1,047 active cases in total.

Officials also reported on Sunday that 150 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 36 in ICU.

Of the 150 patients in hospital, 105 or 70 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

There are also eight residents receiving intensive care outside of Saskatchewan. Since Saturday’s update, one has returned to Saskatchewan.

Health care workers administered 1,853 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Saturday’s update.