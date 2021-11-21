Menu

Canada

COVID 19: 1 new death, 62 cases in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan legislative assembly hears story of two-year-old awaiting spinal cord surgery' Saskatchewan legislative assembly hears story of two-year-old awaiting spinal cord surgery
WATCH: Blake Turnbull's spinal cord treatment was put on pause during fourth wave slowdowns. The two-and-a-half year old's parents are worried about long-term effects from the delay.

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday and 62 new infections.

Read more: ‘COVID-19 endgame’: What will it take to go from pandemic to endemic?

The person who died was in the 40 the 59 age category.

The new cases are in the following zones:

  • far north west, 2
  • north west, 2
  • north central, 12
  • north east, 6
  • Saskatoon, 8
  • central east, 3
  • Regina, 8
  • south west, 2
  • south central, 5
  • south east, 7

Residence information is pending for seven of the new cases.

The seven-day average of new cases is 109 or nine per 100,000 people.

Across Saskatchewan there are 1,047 active cases in total.

Officials also reported on Sunday that 150 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 36 in ICU.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Of the 150 patients in hospital, 105 or 70 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

There are also eight residents receiving intensive care outside of Saskatchewan. Since Saturday’s update, one has returned to Saskatchewan.

Health care workers administered 1,853 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Saturday’s update.

Click to play video: 'Ontario senator dies after being treated for COVID-19' Ontario senator dies after being treated for COVID-19

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
