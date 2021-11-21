COVID-19: N.B. reporting 90 new cases, vaccinations available to kids 5-11 once doses received

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 90 new cases of COVID-19, as the province prepares to release more information about vaccinations for children aged five through 11.

Health Canada approved the pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. The province says it will expand its vaccination eligibility to include that age group “as soon as the child vaccines are received.”

“Regional health authority community clinics and participating pharmacies will have a role to play in administering the vaccine. Details will be announced next week,” the province wrote in a news release.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the province also reported 43 recoveries, bringing the active case count to 640.

There are now 32 people in hospital, including 18 in ICU. No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

Isolation changes

As of this weekend, isolation rules in New Brunswick have changed.

Any household with a positive case of COVID-19 must isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Household members who are fully vaccinated can leave isolation with a Day 5 PCR test. A Day 10 PCR test must still be taken to confirm the negative result.

“Those who violate the Public Health order to self-isolate face a fine of between $480 and $20,400,” the province noted.

1:57 N.B. changes self-isolation rules to curb household transmission N.B. changes self-isolation rules to curb household transmission

Breakdown of new cases

The 22 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under

four people 20-29

five people 30-39

two people 40-49

three people 50-59

two people 60-69

a person 70-79

a person 80-89

Eighteen cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The 13 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under

two people 20-29

two people 30-39

two people 40-49

a person 50-59

two people 70-79

Ten cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 23 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under

a person 20-29

six people 30-39

six people 40-49

four people 50-59

two people 60-69

two people 70-79

Eighteen cases are under investigation and five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

Both cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 40-49. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 29 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under

10 people 20-29

six people 30-39

two people 40-49

a person 50-59

three people 60-69

three people 70-79

Twenty cases are under investigation and nine cases are contact of previously confirmed cases.

Advertisement