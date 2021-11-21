Calgary Fire department battles early morning two-alarm fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two homes have been severely damaged after an early morning fire in Calgary’s southwest.

The Calgary Fire Department was called out to the 6600 block of Coach Hill Rd SW just after 2 am Sunday morning.

When crews arrived they found one home engulfed, with flames spreading to a second house.

A third home suffered some exterior damage, but firefighters were able to stop it from spreading further.

Officials say everyone inside was able to evacuate and EMS assessed them at the scene.

Enmax and ATCO were also called to assist with shutting down the utilities and making the scene safe for fire crews.

An investigator from the Calgary Fire Department was on scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately released.