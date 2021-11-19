Police look for Selkirk robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Selkirk, Man., business.

It happened in the early hours of November 13 at a business in the 400-block of Main Street in Selkirk.

The man entered the business with a handgun, and demanded cash. He took off with an undisclosed amount.

He is 5’7″ and was wearing a black toque, black face mask, black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.