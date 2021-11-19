Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police look for Selkirk robbery suspect

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 9:30 pm
A suspect believed to have robbed a Selkirk business. View image in full screen
A suspect believed to have robbed a Selkirk business. RCMP Manitoba/Submitted photo

Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Selkirk, Man., business.

It happened in the early hours of November 13 at a business in the 400-block of Main Street in Selkirk.

The man entered the business with a handgun, and demanded cash. He took off with an undisclosed amount.

READ MORE: Winnipeg pizza man robbed by axe-wielding suspect, police say

He is 5’7″ and was wearing a black toque, black face mask, black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

RCMP tagRobbery tagSuspect tagHandgun tagSelkirk tagArmed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers