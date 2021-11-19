Menu

Economy

Alberta dairy industry watching impact of B.C. floods and landslides, raising funds for farmers

By Radana Williams & Michael King Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 8:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised about dairy supply as farmers grapple with B.C. floods' Concerns raised about dairy supply as farmers grapple with B.C. floods
Watch: Holger Schwichtenberg, the chair of B.C. Dairy, expects flooding in B.C. to impact the supply of dairy products. He says that at least 60 farms in the Lower Mainland have been evacuated. Michael King reports.

Some dairy farmers in the B.C. Interior are being forced to dump their milk because of the floods and landslides.

With the indefinite closure of the Coquihalla Highway and flooding in Abbotsford, raw milk from the Interior that would typically be processed in the Lower Mainland can no longer be delivered.

Those farmers have been told all of their milk would have to be dumped until further notice.

The current situation has some saying Interior farmers need to be able to process their own raw milk in the region.

Read more: B.C. floods: Gas to be rationed in some areas, some highways to be essential travel only

“It does actually show that the whole infrastructure of the province needs to be looked at,” said John Schut with Beatrix Farms.

“Ideally, we would like to see processing in the Interior of B.C. because the majority of the milk has to go to the Lower Mainland for processing.”

Schut has managed to re-route the milk from his farm that was originally destined for the Lower Mainland to Alberta.

The four most western provinces typically pool milk.

Karlee Conway with Alberta Milk said processors in Alberta have not seen much of an impact from the devastation in B.C. so far.

“It depends on the needs of the processors and what makes the most sense,” said Conway.  “In Alberta, there is limited impact from the flooding situation in Alberta.”

Read more: Albertans step up to help thousands of B.C. flood victims

Conway adds that once it’s safe for trucks to resume their routes, Alberta will look to help B.C. meet any dairy supply needs.

“We can certainly potentially ship milk produced here in Alberta to fill that gap in B.C.,” said Conway. “But right now we just need to be cognizant of safety and that needs to be our number one priority.”

Alberta Milk has also created a relief fund for farmers impacted by the flooding.

“It’s a really special situation to see the resiliency, support and network of dairy farmers within the western region,” said Conway.

Click to play video: 'Saving livestock, and livelihoods, in the Fraser Valley' Saving livestock, and livelihoods, in the Fraser Valley
Saving livestock, and livelihoods, in the Fraser Valley
