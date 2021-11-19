Menu

Crime

38-year-old man charged in crash that killed married couple near Toronto’s High Park

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'Couple killed in multi-vehicle crash near Toronto’s High Park being remembered' Couple killed in multi-vehicle crash near Toronto’s High Park being remembered
WATCH ABOVE: Couple killed in multi-vehicle crash near Toronto’s High Park being remembered. Catherine McDonald reports – Oct 15, 2021

Toronto police have charged a 38-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in October that took the lives of an older couple outside of High Park.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road, just north of The Queensway, at around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 for reports of a serious multi-vehicle crash.

Police said a man driving a 2013 BMW 320i was travelling south on Parkside Drive at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2003 Toyota Matrix at Spring Road that had two people inside. It then caused a chain reaction with three other vehicles.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

Read more: 2 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Toronto’s High Park

Story continues below advertisement

A 71-year-old man, later identified as Valdemar Avila, and his wife of 48 years — 69-year-old Fatima Avila were both killed in the crash.

The man died on scene and the woman suffered critical injuries and died in hospital a short time later.

The driver of the BMW 320i was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported.

According to the couple’s daughter, Ashley Avila, the pair were driving together en route to a Costco in Etobicoke to refill a prescription when they were involved in the chain-reaction crash.

Read more: ‘It’s just not fair’: Daughter of couple killed in crash near Toronto’s High Park speaks out

On Nov. 19, 38-year-old Artur Kotula, a resident of Burlington was arrested.

Kotula is facing two counts of criminal negligence causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

— With files from Catherine McDonald and Ryan Rocca

Emergency crews were called to Parkside Drive and Spring Road at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to Parkside Drive and Spring Road at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Phil Fraboni / Global News
Click to play video: 'Residents call for safer streets 2 weeks after deadly Toronto crash' Residents call for safer streets 2 weeks after deadly Toronto crash
Residents call for safer streets 2 weeks after deadly Toronto crash – Oct 26, 2021
