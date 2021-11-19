38-year-old man charged in crash that killed married couple near Toronto’s High Park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have charged a 38-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in October that took the lives of an older couple outside of High Park.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road, just north of The Queensway, at around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 for reports of a serious multi-vehicle crash.

Police said a man driving a 2013 BMW 320i was travelling south on Parkside Drive at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2003 Toyota Matrix at Spring Road that had two people inside. It then caused a chain reaction with three other vehicles.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

A 71-year-old man, later identified as Valdemar Avila, and his wife of 48 years — 69-year-old Fatima Avila were both killed in the crash.

The man died on scene and the woman suffered critical injuries and died in hospital a short time later.

The driver of the BMW 320i was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported.

According to the couple’s daughter, Ashley Avila, the pair were driving together en route to a Costco in Etobicoke to refill a prescription when they were involved in the chain-reaction crash.

On Nov. 19, 38-year-old Artur Kotula, a resident of Burlington was arrested.

Kotula is facing two counts of criminal negligence causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

— With files from Catherine McDonald and Ryan Rocca

