Kids 5- to 11-year-olds will start being vaccinated against COVID in B.C. the week of November 29

Send this page to someone via email

With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now approved for children five to 11 years old, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is doubling down on his message that families should get their kids registered for a vaccination appointment.

The province says the vaccinations will start the week of November 29. The expectation is the vaccine will start arriving in the province by mid next week.

Just 21 per cent of B.C.’s 360,000 kids in that age range are registered so far, Dix told Global News on Friday.

“We are at the point where this is ready to go and we want to encourage parents to register their children,” he said.

Parents can register their kids on the B.C. government website, by calling 1-833-838-2323 or by visiting a BC Service centre. Families will be notified via that registration as to when they can book an appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Health Canada announced its approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11. Previously, only kids aged 12 and up were eligible.

In a joint statement Friday morning, Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the rigorous review from Health Canada confirms that this first vaccine formulated for younger children is safe and effective.

“We look forward to making the pediatric vaccine available for 360,000 young British Columbians as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

“While children are at a lower risk of severe disease from COVID-19, it can still result in serious outcomes in some children, including hospitalization and long-term symptoms.”

2:16 COVID-19: Benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids outweigh risks, Dr. Sharma says following Health Canada’s approval COVID-19: Benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids outweigh risks, Dr. Sharma says following Health Canada’s approval

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. will have enough vaccine for every child aged five to 11, Dix said.

The province will be using community clinics as primary locations for immunizations. Schools and family doctors’ offices are not included at this point.

Dix said he is confident the vaccine will be distributed efficiently across the province, even with supply chains impacted by the recent record-breaking flooding.

“If we see some changes (in roads reopening), we are talking in days and not week.”