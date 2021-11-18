Historical sexual assault investigation by Saskatoon police results in 2 charges

An arrest has been made following an investigation regarding historical sexual assault allegations.
The report was made to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) in December 2019.
One of the complaints involved a woman who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged offence, read a press release on Thursday.
Read more: Quebec Superior Court allows class-action against Catholic missionary group for sexual assault
Police said the woman and the accused knew each other through their affiliation with a “faith-based” Saskatoon organization.
As a result of the sex crime unit’s investigation, a 35-year-old man was arrested and is now facing two counts of sexual exploitation while being in a position of trust or authority.
SPS said he appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.
No other details were released by police.
Comments