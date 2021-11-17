Calgary police charge man with luring and sexually assaulting youth he met online

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting a youth he met online.

Calgary police say the boy came forward in May, disclosing to investigators he’d met a man on the social media platform Snapchat in June of 2020.

They began communicating regularly and police say the two started meeting up regularly in the man’s vehicle, work van or camping trailer.

As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that the while the youth was alone with the man, he was sexually assaulted and coerced into providing sexual services in exchange for money, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police believe the suspect was communicating with youth using the Snapchat username JordanNewAct@getpaidnow19.

Joshua David Klassen, 34, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of obtaining sexual services from a minor and one count of luring a minor. He’s expected in court Nov. 22.

The victim has been offered the resources and supports of the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which provides wrap-around support for children, youth and families who have been impacted by severe and complex abuse.

For more information on how to recognize the signs of child abuse, and what to do if you suspect a child or youth is being abused, please visit the website at www.lunacentre.ca.

The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it to police. Victims of sexual assault can report it to police by calling the non-emergency police number at 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger.

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.