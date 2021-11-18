As Oilers prepare to host Jets, McDavid says he’ll ‘shut up about’ penalty calls

Send this page to someone via email

As the Oilers prepare to host the Winnipeg Jets, captain Connor McDavid isn’t saying much about penalties called against Edmonton.

McDavid was asked if he feels more penalties should be called on players defending him. McDavid said little, referencing comments made by ESPN analyst John Tortorella last week. Tortorella said McDavid should “shut up” about officiating.

“I guess I just got to shut up about this,” said McDavid. “I’ll leave it.”

The Oilers will try to figure out the Winnipeg Jets when the two teams meet Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Edmonton won seven of nine regular season contests against the Jets last season, but then were swept by the Jets in the first round of the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Jets scored a convincing 5-2 win over the Oilers in Winnipeg.

“Winnipeg changed their whole game last year,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. “They’ve gone to a very safe, controlled game.

“They put pucks in. They don’t take chances. There are not a lot of lateral plays. They make you earn everything you get.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They put pucks in. They don't take chances. There are not a lot of lateral plays. They make you earn everything you get."

Stuart Skinner will make his third start of the season in goal. He took the loss in two games on the Oilers five-game road trip, then played the third period in Winnipeg after Edmonton fell behind 4-0.

“I feel good about how I played,” Skinner said. “Obviously, there are a couple of goals I wanted back that could have been difference makers. But I have to leave that in the past and move forward.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Hyman – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – McLeod – Kassian

Benson – Sceviour – Turris

Nurse – Barrie

Keith – Ceci

Koekkoek – Bouchard

Skinner

Tippett said centre Derek Ryan is having concussion symptoms and is undergoing tests. He said Ryan has not been diagnosed with a concussion.

The Oilers and Jets are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.