Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dies after being hit by cement truck in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:11 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a cement truck in the city’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 10 a.m. Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said one woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Another patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics added.

Read more: Man charged in Toronto hit-and-run that left victim critically injured, police say

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed in the area as the Traffic Services unit conducts its investigation, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagPedestrian Struck tagdowntown toronto tagpedestrian hit tagDundas Street tagsherbourne street tagwoman hit by cement truck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers