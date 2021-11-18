Woman dies after being hit by cement truck in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a cement truck in the city’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 10 a.m. Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said one woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Another patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics added.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed in the area as the Traffic Services unit conducts its investigation, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

9:59 a.m.

Sherbourne St + Dundas St E

– victim has succumbed to her injuries

– pronounced deceased at scene

– @trafficservices has taken over the investigation

GO#2221731

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 18, 2021