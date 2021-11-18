SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 briefing Thursday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:31 am
New Brunswick officials will hold a news conference this afternoon. View image in full screen
New Brunswick officials will hold a news conference this afternoon. Jean Bertin / GNB

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Thursday afternoon.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed here.

On Wednesday, the province reported a jump in hospitalizations as the number of people in hospital climbed to 30. More than half of those cases were in intensive care.

Read more: COVID-19: 82 new cases in New Brunswick as hospitalizations climb

As of Wednesday, there were 565 active cases.

The province says that 87 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.2 per cent have received their first dose.

Booster doses are available to a number of different groups, including residents of First Nations communities, health-care personnel, people 65 and older, and people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A full list of eligible groups is available online.

