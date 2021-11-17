COVID-19: 82 new cases in New Brunswick as hospitalizations climb

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 33 recoveries, leaving 565 active cases.

The number of hospitalizations has jumped by eight since Tuesday and there are now 30 people in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

The province says that 87 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.2 per cent have received their first dose.

Booster doses are available to a number of different groups, including residents of First Nations communities, health-care personnel, people 65 and older, and people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. A full list of eligible groups is available online.

“Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy,” the release said. “Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic.”

Circuit breakers

There are currently circuit breaker restrictions in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas of Zone 1 and in most of Zone 7, the Miramichi region.

Under those restrictions, private gatherings with people outside their own households are not permitted and travel to and from circuit breaker restrictions is restricted. A full list of rules, as well as a map of affected communities, is available online.

In a release, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said cases in the Moncton region are “headed in the right direction, thanks to people in the Moncton region taking the steps necessary to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

“While we are seeing an increase in numbers in some areas, including Zone 2, the Saint John region, many of the cases are connected and already isolating,” said Russell.

New cases

The 14 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

two people 30-39;

six people 40-49;

two people 50-59; and

two people 60-69.

Ten cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 23 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

13 people 19 and under;

four people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

three people 70-79.

Fifteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and eight cases are under investigation.

The 18 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

three people 30-39;

five people 40-49; and

five 50-59.

Ten cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There is one case in Zone 4 (Edmundson region) of a person 19 and under. The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There four cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under; and

two people 30-39.

All four cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

The 22 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

two people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

five people are 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.