Vernon mayor encourages residents to ‘remain patient, be kind, and not panic buy’

Vernon’s mayor is calling for area residents to be kind and calm in the days ahead.

In a statement released Wednesday, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said it’s time for the community to band together in the wake of heavy rain, flooding, and infrastructure damage in the southern part of the province that has left thousands of people displaced from their homes or stranded while traveling.

“This has not been easy. We understand many people are concerned. But we strongly encourage residents to remain patient, be kind, avoid the urge to panic-buy groceries, and consider the needs of your neighbours while we weather this storm together,” Cumming said.

Flooding also caused supply chain disruptions due to multiple highway or railway closures.

The provincial state of emergency in response to the damage will help to advance the work needed to mitigate impacts on transportation networks and maintain the movement of essential goods and supplies.

“Additionally, businesses have been hard at work, adjusting their processes and working with suppliers and transportation companies to keep goods moving within the available means,” he said.

“What we are experiencing right now is a supply disruption — not a disaster. We must avoid hoarding groceries and clearing shelves unnecessarily. Some things may not be as readily available as we’re used to, but the disruption will be temporary. Let’s be mindful of one another and share available resources.”

Greg Wilson, director of government relations in B.C. for the Retail Council of Canada, said despite the highway closures affecting the supply chain, the Interior is well connected to other supply sources and will continue to receive product.

“Individual grocery chains are finding ways to get products from other places. So for the Interior, they’d be looking to Alberta and Washington State to get some of those supplies. That’ll take a few days to find that workaround and to secure that stuff, and transport it to the stores, but it will happen,” Wilson said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said the immediate priority is to re-establish connections from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and northern parts of the province.

“We know how important (it is) to open routes and to have supply chains moving,” Fleming said. “That is our focus.”

—with files from Klaudia Van Emmerik