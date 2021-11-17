Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. flooding: Volunteers band together to deliver hot meals to stranded truckers in Hope

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Community group takes to the skies to help trapped truckers' Community group takes to the skies to help trapped truckers
A local community group put together an hearty feast for the approximately 300 truckers trapped in home, and then arranged for a helicopter delivery. Neetu Garcha reports.

One community group has taken to the skies to provide a warm meal to hundreds of truckers stranded in Hope, B.C., due to recent floods.

Every major transportation route between the Lower Mainland and the Interior has been cut by washouts, flooding or landslides following record-breaking rainfall across southern B.C. between Saturday and Monday.

Volunteers at Khalsa Aid Canada have put in long hours to cook and package up food for the approximately 300 truckers in Hope.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Shoppers clear out shelves as highway closures lead to panic buying' B.C. floods: Shoppers clear out shelves as highway closures lead to panic buying
B.C. floods: Shoppers clear out shelves as highway closures lead to panic buying

“They’ve run out of food that they’ve packed from home,” Baljit Kaur Lally, Lower Mainland coordinator for Khalsa Aid Canada, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So the biggest thing is food and tea. And then because there are a lot of people stuck there and I’m sure they can use fresh fruit, we thought we’d packed that.”

Read more: Stuck in Hope: B.C. community rallies to help stranded travellers as supplies run low

Lally said plans came together quickly on Tuesday after she saw a Facebook post about truckers in need of help. She put out a call for volunteers, who went shopping for items such as milk, tea, sugar, fruits, and non-perishables.

A group of volunteers at the BC Khalsa Darbar Society in Vancouver took it from there.

“Here at the gurdwara, the kitchens are run by our sweet, retired ‘aunties,’ we call them. Every elderly person is our ‘auntie’ or ‘uncle,'” Lally said. “So they were here at five o’clock in the morning cooking,  as well as the priests here.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Volunteers come together to sandbag Abbotsford pump station' B.C. floods: Volunteers come together to sandbag Abbotsford pump station
B.C. floods: Volunteers come together to sandbag Abbotsford pump station

“They all banded together…and we’re here to pack up the fruits of their labour and take it out to the people who really need it.”

Story continues below advertisement

When London Air Services got a call from Khalsa Aid, they immediately agreed to donate a flight.

They’re a fantastic organization,” London Air Services president Dylan Thomas said of Khalsa Aid.” “They respond very quickly and in some cases faster than the government.”

Read more: ‘The goods are coming’: Pleas for patience in B.C. following reports of panic buying

Thomas added that they were happy to volunteer their time.

“The truckers are the backbone of our Canadian economy,” he said.

“There are truckers stranded in Hope who can’t leave their loads behind. That’s their responsibility. These truckers are going to be there for a while. So we’ve donated this flight for them.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flooding tagBritish Columbia tagB.C. tagFloods tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagHOPE tagHope BC tagLondon Air Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers