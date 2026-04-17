New B.C. program using robotic and AI technology to help disrupt illicit drug trade

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The B.C. government says it is launching a pilot program to help disrupt the illicit drug trade in the province.

The Track and Trace program by Aidos Innovations uses advanced robotic and AI technology.

The province says it will contribute $300,000 annually for two years for the pilot program, which is the first of its kind in Canada.

It uses digital technology and lab robotics to analyze and track the flow of toxic drugs in the province and create early warning systems for law enforcement to alert people of the possibility of an increased danger of illicit drugs in their area.

“The illicit drug supply is changing faster than our warning systems,” said Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Track and Trace is an innovative technology that will allow early detection of emerging drug threats, provide clear insights into supply changes and risks, and improve co-ordination across jurisdictions in B.C.”

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Adios Innovations developed the Track and Trace program in collaboration with the University of British Columbia, with the goal of helping to develop an earlier public health response.

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It will detect new toxic substances in the illicit drug supply, help establish illicit drug supply distribution patterns and movement, provide early warnings of changes to the toxic drug supply and help determine forensic intelligence tools to trace drug supply chains.

“B.C. continues to face a toxic-drug crisis that puts lives at risk due to increasingly dangerous substances in the unregulated drug supply,” said Minister of Health Josie Osborne. “Through this innovative Track and Trace technology, drugs can be quickly analyzed to identify harmful compounds and map how they move through communities. This approach supports informed health responses, helping to reduce harm and save lives.”

The tested samples will come from drugs seized by police.