Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New B.C. program using robotic and AI technology to help disrupt illicit drug trade

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 4:32 pm
1 min read
A woman prepares to smoke a cigarette in an alley after using illicit drugs at an outdoor supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The toxic drug crisis is one of the most contentious and widely debated issues ahead of British Columbia's provincial election on Oct. 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA woman prepares to smoke a cigarette in an alley after using illicit drugs at an outdoor supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The toxic drug crisis is one of the most contentious and widely debated issues ahead of British Columbia's provincial election on Oct. 19. View image in full screen
A woman prepares to smoke a cigarette in an alley near an outdoor supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government says it is launching a pilot program to help disrupt the illicit drug trade in the province.

The Track and Trace program by Aidos Innovations uses advanced robotic and AI technology.

The province says it will contribute $300,000 annually for two years for the pilot program, which is the first of its kind in Canada.

It uses digital technology and lab robotics to analyze and track the flow of toxic drugs in the province and create early warning systems for law enforcement to alert people of the possibility of an increased danger of illicit drugs in their area.

“The illicit drug supply is changing faster than our warning systems,” said Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Track and Trace is an innovative technology that will allow early detection of emerging drug threats, provide clear insights into supply changes and risks, and improve co-ordination across jurisdictions in B.C.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Drug crisis and maternal health warning'
Drug crisis and maternal health warning

Adios Innovations developed the Track and Trace program in collaboration with the University of British Columbia, with the goal of helping to develop an earlier public health response.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It will detect new toxic substances in the illicit drug supply, help establish illicit drug supply distribution patterns and movement, provide early warnings of changes to the toxic drug supply and help determine forensic intelligence tools to trace drug supply chains.

“B.C. continues to face a toxic-drug crisis that puts lives at risk due to increasingly dangerous substances in the unregulated drug supply,” said Minister of Health Josie Osborne. “Through this innovative Track and Trace technology, drugs can be quickly analyzed to identify harmful compounds and map how they move through communities. This approach supports informed health responses, helping to reduce harm and save lives.”

The tested samples will come from drugs seized by police.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices