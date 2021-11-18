Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School closures and other cancellations in Manitoba for Thursday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 8:02 am
School closures and other cancellations in Manitoba for Thursday - image View image in full screen

It’s another day of school closures in Manitoba due to dangerous icy road conditions and blowing snow Thursday.

School Cancellations:

  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Seine River School Division
  • Evergreen School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division

The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Thursday due to poor road conditions:

  • École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
  • École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
  • École Lagimodière (Lorette)
  • École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
  • École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
  • École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
  • École Sainte-Agathe
  • École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
  • École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
  • École Saint-Georges

Daycares and preschools:

  • Prairie Sky CCC and Elie Mini Fran
  • Dugald Daycare
  • Springfield Learning Centres – Anola and Hazelridge sites
  • Stonewall Children’s Centre
  • Hand in Hand Daycare

Buses:

  • St. James School Division – Buses that serve Headingley (both A.M. and P.M.) are not running due to road conditions. Schools remain open.

Global News will continue to update these lists as announced school closures come in.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagWeather tagSchool tagSchools tagClosed tagClosures tagschool closures in manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers