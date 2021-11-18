School closures and other cancellations in Manitoba for Thursday

It’s another day of school closures in Manitoba due to dangerous icy road conditions and blowing snow Thursday.
School Cancellations:
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Seine River School Division
- Evergreen School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Thursday due to poor road conditions:
- École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
- École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
- École Lagimodière (Lorette)
- École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
- École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
- École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- École Sainte-Agathe
- École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
- École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
- École Saint-Georges
Daycares and preschools:
- Prairie Sky CCC and Elie Mini Fran
- Dugald Daycare
- Springfield Learning Centres – Anola and Hazelridge sites
- Stonewall Children’s Centre
- Hand in Hand Daycare
Buses:
- St. James School Division – Buses that serve Headingley (both A.M. and P.M.) are not running due to road conditions. Schools remain open.
Global News will continue to update these lists as announced school closures come in.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments