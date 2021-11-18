School closures and other cancellations in Manitoba for Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another day of school closures in Manitoba due to dangerous icy road conditions and blowing snow Thursday.

School Cancellations:

Lord Selkirk School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Seine River School Division

Evergreen School Division

Interlake School Division

Red River Valley School Division

The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Thursday due to poor road conditions:

École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)

École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)

École Lagimodière (Lorette)

École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)

École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)

École Saint-Jean-Baptiste

École Sainte-Agathe

École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)

École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

École Saint-Georges

Daycares and preschools:

Prairie Sky CCC and Elie Mini Fran

Dugald Daycare

Springfield Learning Centres – Anola and Hazelridge sites

Stonewall Children’s Centre

Hand in Hand Daycare

Buses:

St. James School Division – Buses that serve Headingley (both A.M. and P.M.) are not running due to road conditions. Schools remain open.

Global News will continue to update these lists as announced school closures come in.

