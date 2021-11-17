Menu

Canada

Ontario digital ID program delayed until 2022

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 3:25 pm
Kaleed Rasheed, Ontario's Associate Minister of Digital Government, responds to a question during a press conference announcing the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate system, at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Kaleed Rasheed, Ontario's Associate Minister of Digital Government, responds to a question during a press conference announcing the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate system, at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

The launch of Ontario’s digital ID program is delayed until next year after the government had to shift its focus to its COVID-19 response.

The Ontario Digital Identity (DI) Program was set to be introduced sometime later this year.

However, a spokesperson for Associate Minister of Digital Government Kaleed Rasheed said resources shifted to the proof of vaccination system.

“As I’m sure you can appreciate, the priority and resources in the Associate Ministry of Digital Government had to shift to support the Ministry of Health’s pandemic response, specifically with the successful release of the Verify Ontario app for businesses which makes it easier to confirm people have been vaccinated while protecting their privacy,” Amanda Brodhagen said in a statement.

“We want to get DI right and ensure that privacy and security continue to be a top priority. More details on the launch of the DI initiative, including timing and specifics, will be announced in 2022.”

The DI program will allow individuals to store their government ID on digital devices, including in a digital wallet app for smartphones.

The government said the program will allow a person to prove their identity in person without using physical documents and also access services online that require proof of identification more easily.

