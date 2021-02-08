Ontario looking to introduce digital ID program, seeking public input

The Ontario government says it is looking for the public’s input on a possible digital ID program that would allow for people to prove who they are online much easier.

The hope is that the program will be introduced by the end of 2021.

The program will allow for people to “securely and conveniently prove their identity online,” according to the Ford government. It will also help people to be able to access things online rather than have to travel to do things in-person, the government said, such as a small business applying for a license or a parent looking for information on their child’s immunization records.

“We want to assure people that a digital ID will not only offer simpler and easier access to services, but it will be safe and secure, encrypted and harnessing the latest technology to protect your information and credentials,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, minister responsible for Digital and Data Transformation.

The government said it will also help with COVID-19 safety protocols, as it limits in-person contact.

The public can weigh in online through surveys provided by the government here from now until Feb. 26.

The government said the program will also help to combat identity fraud and protect Ontarians data. They also said it has the potential to add $4.5 billion of value to the “small-and-medium-size enterprises sector nationally.”

“By using this innovative technology, users will be in full control of what identity information is shared and with whom,” the statement read.

The digital ID program will be voluntary and for those who do not wish to participate, they can still use physical documents to prove identity.

“As we develop this initiative, we want to hear directly from the people to ensure their priorities are reflected in this innovative, digital approach,” Bethlenfalvy continued. “No one has a monopoly on good ideas and we are prepared to listen.”