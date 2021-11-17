Menu

Large fire burning in Abbotsford, B.C. amid flooding and evacuations

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:51 am
Officials with the City of Abbotsford, B.C., provide an update on Nov. 16, 2021, on the response to increased flooding.

A fire is burning in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday morning.

A blaze is burning at a vehicle holding lot in the area of Sumas Mountain Road and North Parallel Road.

Aerial footage from the scene appears to show several burning recreational vehicles.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie' B.C. floods: Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie
B.C. floods: Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie

Police are encouraging residents in the area to stay indoors as the smoke could potentially be toxic.

Read more: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding expected as City of Abbotsford doubles down on evacuation order

The fire is burning in the Sumas Prairie, which has been the site of serious flooding.

The City of Abbotsford doubled down on an evacuation order Tuesday night, urging all residents who remain in the Sumas Prairie to leave immediately amid further flooding that’s expected to be “catastrophic.”

An evacuation order was issued earlier Tuesday for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border in the eastern Fraser Valley after the torrential weekend rain.

But at a late-night news conference, Mayor Henry Braun said about 300 people, including farmers, have refused to leave.

— with files from Amy Judd and Toby Kerr

 

 

