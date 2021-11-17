Large fire burning in Abbotsford, B.C. amid flooding and evacuations

A fire is burning in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday morning.
A blaze is burning at a vehicle holding lot in the area of Sumas Mountain Road and North Parallel Road.
Aerial footage from the scene appears to show several burning recreational vehicles.
Police are encouraging residents in the area to stay indoors as the smoke could potentially be toxic.
The fire is burning in the Sumas Prairie, which has been the site of serious flooding.
The City of Abbotsford doubled down on an evacuation order Tuesday night, urging all residents who remain in the Sumas Prairie to leave immediately amid further flooding that’s expected to be “catastrophic.”
An evacuation order was issued earlier Tuesday for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border in the eastern Fraser Valley after the torrential weekend rain.
But at a late-night news conference, Mayor Henry Braun said about 300 people, including farmers, have refused to leave.
— with files from Amy Judd and Toby Kerr
