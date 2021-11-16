Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting in Scarborough

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 11:22 pm
The scene of a shooting that left one man dead in Scarborough.
The scene of a shooting that left one man dead in Scarborough. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 10:00p.m near Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road.

Police say they received reports of gunshots coming from a car and that a man was struck by gunfire. Another vehicle was also located in the area with bullet holes.

Read more: 2 men injured, 1 critically, after east Toronto shooting

Upon arrival police found a man in his 20’s to be unresponsive and pronounced him dead on scene.

A grey car was seen fleeing the area.

Officers closed the area around the area for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto shooting tagFatal Shooting tagtoronto east end shooting tagToronto shooting investigation tagshooting Scarborough tagLawrence and Orton Park shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers