Man dead after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area just after 10:00p.m near Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road.
Police say they received reports of gunshots coming from a car and that a man was struck by gunfire. Another vehicle was also located in the area with bullet holes.
Upon arrival police found a man in his 20’s to be unresponsive and pronounced him dead on scene.
A grey car was seen fleeing the area.
Officers closed the area around the area for the investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477
