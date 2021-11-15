2 men injured, 1 critically, after east Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a shooting in Toronto’s east end Monday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said the scene is in the area of Warden Avenue and Firvalley Court, north of Danforth Road.

Police said a man who had been shot his abdomen was taken to a trauma centre.

A second man who had been shot in his chest was found unconscious and not breathing.

Police said he was being treated at the scene before being taken to a trauma centre.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the injured parties were found at two separate locations and one was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other had life-threatening injuries.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered by officers, police said.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.