Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men injured, 1 critically, after east Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 8:52 pm
Police at the scene of the shooting in Scarborough Monday evening. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting in Scarborough Monday evening. Global News

Two men have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a shooting in Toronto’s east end Monday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said the scene is in the area of Warden Avenue and Firvalley Court, north of Danforth Road.

Police said a man who had been shot his abdomen was taken to a trauma centre.

A second man who had been shot in his chest was found unconscious and not breathing.

Read more: ‘Hard to accept’: Daughter of Toronto taxi driver killed last month speaks about losing her dad

Police said he was being treated at the scene before being taken to a trauma centre.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the injured parties were found at two separate locations and one was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other had life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered by officers, police said.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police' Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagToronto shootings tagscarborough shooting tagWarden Avenue and Firvalley Court tagWarden Avenue and Firvalley Court shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers