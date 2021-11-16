Larin’s 2 goals lift Canada to 2-1 win over Mexico in World Cup qualifying match in Edmonton

A record-tying night from Cyle Larin not only propelled Canada to a 2-1 win over Mexico on Tuesday at Commonwealth Stadium, but put the Canadians at the top of their CONCACAF World Cup group.

That’s right. As the eight remaining teams in CONCACAF each completed the eighth of their 14-game schedules in the Octagon, Canada (4-0-4), a country that hasn’t been to a World Cup since 1986, is tops. A point up on the Americans. Two points up on the Mexicans and Panamanians. The top three qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place team gets a final shot to qualify via an intercontinental playoff.

Larin’s two-goal performance gave him a total of 22 for the national side, tying Dwayne De Rosario as the top Canadian men’s goal-scorer in history.

View image in full screen Canada players celebrate a goal against Mexico during World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Just before the end of the first half, a skipping shot from Canadian defender Alistair Johnston could only be parried by Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. The ball fell right into the path of Larin, who made no mistake.

Johnston’s shot looked to accelerate after it took a wicked hop on the artificial turf, an effect of a slick, cold ball on a hardened playing surface. According to Environment Canada, the game time temperature was at — 9 C, with a wind chill of — 14 C. If there was a moment that justified Canada Soccer’s decision to stage this game in Edmonton on a November night, that was it.

Larin struck again seven minutes into the second half, as he side-footed home an inch-perfect cross from Stephen Eustaquio, leaving Ochoa flailing on the goal line.

The Mexicans made it close with an 89th-minute goal from the head of substitute Henry Martin.

And then, in five minutes of added time, they came at the Canadians in waves, forcing ‘keeper Milan Borjan into two goal-line saves.

Larin’s opener punctuated what was a chippy first half from both teams. Right after the opening kickoff, a Canadian defender flattened Mexican star winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar ruled it a legal challenge, but Lozano was down on the turf for several minutes.

The game then transformed into a maelstrom of fouls — a total of 23 in the first half, with 13 of them called on the Mexicans.

Escobar also showed yellow cards to both teams’ benches in the first 45.

But the Mexicans were held to zero attempts on target. It wasn’t until the dying moments of the team, down two goals, that the visitors came alive.

By the end of the match, the foul count was 21-16, Mexico.

On a night that Larin was in the spotlight, Atiba Hutchinson started the game for Canada — earning his 90th cap for his country. He passed Julian de Guzman as the most-capped men’s player in Canadian soccer history.

The crowd was announced at 44,212 _ despite the fact Canada Soccer announced on Monday that more than 50,000 tickets were sold. But Edmonton was hit with heavy snow Monday and through the day Tuesday, leading to no-shows. A total of 48,806 showed up for Friday’s 1-0 triumph over Costa Rica, on a calm 1 C evening.

Crews worked furiously before the game, repainting the field lines and shovelling snow that had accumulated near the pitch.

