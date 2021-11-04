Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
November 4 2021 12:13pm
04:48

FIFA World Cup qualifier games set to take place in Edmonton in November

Peter Montopoli with the Canadian Soccer Association previews two FIFA World Cup qualifier games set to take place at Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 12 and 16.

Advertisement

Video Home