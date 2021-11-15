Trudeau visits Canadian men’s soccer team before crucial World Cup qualifier against Mexico

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Edmonton on Monday, where he met with Canada’s national men’s soccer team. The players presented the PM with an autographed team jersey with “Trudeau” and the number 22 on the back. The squad is in the midst of competing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Canada last qualified for the World Cup in 1986 and is currently in the final stage of CONCACAF qualifiers. They play Mexico on Tuesday night in one of the most pivotal clashes for the men’s national soccer team in decades.